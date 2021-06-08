Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Fifth District) and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-Washington, D.C.) are co-leading the Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (H.R. 2048), which seeks to fix errors within the TEACH Grant program that have resulted in thousands of recipients’ grants being inadvertently converted into loans.
The TEACH Grant program provides grant assistance to students who serve four years as full-time teachers in high-need, underserved communities. Under the Trump Administration, the Department of Education began a reconsideration process for teachers who had their grants incorrectly converted into loans. The Consider Teachers Act would clarify and codify this policy.
