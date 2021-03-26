Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Fifth District), along with health care leaders from hospitals across Indiana’s Fifth District, met virtually Monday morning to discuss a variety of topics important to the health and wellbeing of Hoosiers.
Participants of Spartz’s virtual Hospital Roundtable, held in collaboration with the Indiana Hospital Association, discussed COVID-19 response, the current capacity and status of hospitals in Indiana, lessons learned and a variety of health care challenges and solutions.
