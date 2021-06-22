Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana Fifth District) joined Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado Second District) in introducing the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, which would update merger filing fees for the first time since 2001, reduce disparity in filing fees among small and large companies and increase agency resources to efficiently and effectively address antitrust violations.
“Competition and free markets are fundamental to our freedoms. Ever-increasing government regulations have created distortions and contributed to a rise in monopolies and oligopolies in many sectors of our economy,” Spartz said. “I am happy to co-lead the bipartisan Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, which will provide improved resources for better enforcement of abuses of monopoly powers and shift the burden from taxpayers and smaller entities to larger companies demanding larger resource allocations.”
