Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana Fifth District) has been appointed to serve alongside Reps. Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma First District) and Rick Allen (R-Georgia 12th District) on the Affordability Subcommittee of the Healthy Future Task Force. This subcommittee will explore value-based solutions to lower health care costs for Americans.
“We need to deliver real policies to improve health care affordability and value. I worked on these important issues for Hoosiers at the Statehouse, and I look forward to developing meaningful solutions in Congress,” said Spartz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.