Light rain early followed by a wintry mix of precipitation this afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
Marion High School JROTC recently completed a promotion board for cadets seeking to advance in the ranks to either sergeant or staff sergeant. At the conclusion, sophomore Trenton Southern joined the ranks of previous cadets who were recognized as the best cadet to appear before the board.
The normally reserved Southern, a sophomore at Marion High School, demonstrated his composure and knowledge mastery in front of the promotion board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.