A shift in procedures for the solar energy ordinance caused a stir for county commissions who were previously in charge of the project.
Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) expressed concerns at its meeting on Monday about the shift in responsibilities regarding the solar energy ordinance in the county.
Recently, the commissioners were awarded the task of approving the final draft of the solar energy ordinance rather than the BZA having control over the ending of the ordinance. BZA is now solely responsible for sending recommendations for the ordinance to the Area Plan Commission (APC).
APC will draft the solar energy ordinance paperwork, including its purpose, intent and descriptions that will be placed before the commissioners for evaluation.
Some BZA members expressed concern about the reasoning behind the shift to the APC with recommendation to the commissioners as it appeared to be a sudden change from typical procedures.
“They’re wanting to change the rules we have followed for eight or nine years that I’ve been on the board,” said BZA member Rex Maynard. “It’s coming from the commissioners and why does the commissioners want to change this procedure – the way we always follow? Why are they wanting to change something?”
The Economic Growth Council, solar energy companies and the commissioners agreed that the solar energy ordinance should be brought to the commissioners when the idea of a shift was brought up after a solar workshop.
APC has had the duty of drafting since the summer, but feedback had not been received in bulk until November. However, the change was highly advertised to the boards according to Area Plan executive director Ryan Malott.
“The commissioners put it out there both ways to debate. That’s kinda where we’re trying to get to with workshops and double hearings,” said Malott. “Area Plan Commission has had draft one, draft two, draft three, draft four, commissioner summit meeting and then a workshop. It’s been brought up in every public meeting since August. I’ve asked for suggestions. I’ve asked for concerns.”
It appeared to Maynard that the commissioners have been vying for more control over the projects like the solar energy project and have been abiding by different rules than what is set forth for the county commissions.
Maynard believes that the commissioners should follow the rules established by the BZA and the county in terms of the solar energy ordinance with no exceptions.
“It seems like all of a sudden they want control or something and they’re wanting to change something,” said Maynard. “We follow certain rules. We say we need to follow certain rules. We need to abide by them. I think the commissioners need to abide by their rules.”
Maynard stressed that the changes for the solar energy ordinance are from the commissioners due to the change in procedure. Thus, he implored the public to not hold the BZA accountable for any complaints the public may have regarding the future project.
“I think they need to abide by it and do it the way it should be done, not the way they want it done,” said Maynard. “That’s why I want it out in the public. I want it understood where it’s coming from – the commissioners. The change is not coming from the BZA or the APC. It’s coming from the commissioners.”
Maynard concluded the conversation by stating that the commissioners should have been informed of everything from the beginning of the ordinance drafting if the shift in responsibilities was going to happen. As well, Maynard stressed again that if the commissioners are going to take on the BZA responsibilities, then they need to follow the BZA rules in terms of the solar energy ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.