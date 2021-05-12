Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed legislation authored by State Rep. Craig Snow (R-Warsaw) to protect Indiana's grain farmers from catastrophic financial losses when licensed grain buyers fail.
The Indiana Grain Indemnity Fund protects Hoosier grain farmers from catastrophic financial losses when state-licensed grain buyers, grain banks or warehouses fail. Snow said grain farmers typically store their harvests in these licensed warehouses and enter deferred pricing agreements with buyers to determine a selling price at a later date. In the event of a warehouse failure, the fund covers 100% of contracted stored grain and 80% of other grain transactions for up to 15 months prior to the date of failure. The fund is supported by farmers who pay a 0.2% premium on the gross value of all grain marketed to licensed grain buyers in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.