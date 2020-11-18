Antibiotics save lives and are critical tools for treating a number of common and more serious bacterial infections, but improper use of these medications can lead to drug resistance that can be life-threatening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls resistance to antibiotics one of the most urgent threats to public health.
U.S. Antibiotics Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 18-24, is an opportunity to learn about good antibiotic prescribing practices and use. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die as a direct result, according to the CDC. Many more die of complications from antibiotic-resistant infections.
