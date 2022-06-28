Six Oak Hill Future Farmers of America members received one of the highest awards Indiana FFA has to offer on June 15.
The Indiana FFA Hoosier Degree is awarded to FFA members that have worked 600+ hours in the agriculture field and have shown their dedication to FFA by being active members. The FFA members that received this award at the Indiana FFA State Convention are Addison Strange, Wyatt Strange, Parker Bailey, Sean Clark, Solomon O’Blenis, and Kale Trimble.
