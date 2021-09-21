The man accused of shooting an Indianapolis man on the 900 block of West 10th Street on Sept. 7 will appear in court today to face multiple felony charges related to the incident that left the victim hospitalized, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.
Fred J. Winters, 64, of Marion, was arraigned on a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery, a Level 4 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a Level 6 felony charge of pointing a firearm, court records state.
