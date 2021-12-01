Authorities on Tuesday arrested four teens that investigators believe were involved in a Sunday shooting in Miami County that left one man dead.
Aryan Vandiver-Stone, 19 of Marion, and Benjamin Jones, 18 of rural Converse, as well as two males, 15 and 16, are all facing preliminary charges of felony murder, a news release from the Indiana State Police said Tuesday night.
The investigation began Sunday night when officers from the State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Converse Police Department all responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 100 block of West Wabash Street in Converse. When officers arrived, they found a resident of the home, Anthony Leadford, 23, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
An autopsy later determined that Leadord’s death was a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.
During the subsequent investigation, “detectives developed enough probable cause to arrest” the four teens. Vandiver-Stone and Jones were taken to the Miami County jail and the two minor teens were taken to the Allen County Juvenile Facility, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police detectives by calling 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.
State Police investigators were assisted with the investigation by the Marion Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Converse Police Department, and the Miami County Coroner’s Office.
