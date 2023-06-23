The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kourtney Thompson, 26, in connection with a June 19 homicide case.
Grant County Prosecutor Scott Hunt and detectives from the sheriff’s office held an oral probable cause hearing on Thursday morning and authorities say the hearing resulted in additional charges of Murder, a felony, Robbery, a Level 2 felony, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, a Level 2 felony and a misdemeanor theft charge.
