The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning the community about a new scam in the area.
On Friday, Aug. 25, a community member received a phone call from a man who identified himself as Lt. Charles Bradley of the sheriff’s office, a press release provided to the Chronicle-Tribune said.
The caller told her that he had a warrant for her arrest because she had failed to show up for jury duty, according to Brent Ressett, deputy and public information officer at the sheriff’s office. After asking her to confirm personal information, Ressett said the caller instructed her to meet him at another location to sign some paperwork and to stay on the phone with him while she drove there.
“What makes this one unique is the guy basically tried to get her to meet him,” Ressett said. “Didn’t ask for money, nothing else. It's one thing to lose a little bit of money. But when you look at motivation to be met somewhere, that's a different ballgame.”
Ressett emphasized that the sheriff’s office will never call anyone if there is a warrant out for their arrest. If there is a real warrant for someone, the sheriff’s office would come knock on their door in uniform.
There are a couple of courses of action a person can take if they receive a suspected spam call like this. Ressett said they could ask the caller to give them the sheriff’s office’s number to call back or ask for central dispatch to call them back.
Another option is to confirm information. Ressett said the individual who was called on Friday called the police to ask if there was a lieutenant named Charles Bradley. When she confirmed there was nobody by that name employed at the sheriff’s office or the city police, she filed a police report.
Anyone with concerns or questions about scams can contact local law enforcement or Grant County Central Dispatch at 765-668-8168.
