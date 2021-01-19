Deputy Jared Rice, left, helped organize the sheriff's department No Shave November fundraiser. The 2020 proceeds were given to Jail Officer Erik Little, center, and Lt. Eric Fields, right, to help with recent medical bills.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) took care of two of its own with the proceeds of the 2020 No Shave November campaign.
Deputy Jared Rice said there were a few changes to the annual fundraiser in its sixth year. Male employees could make a donation in order to grow facial hair in both November and December, and Female office employees could also donate during both months in exchange for being able to wear jeans to work, he said.
