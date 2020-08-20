A policy change from the Indiana Department of Corrections (DOC) could lead to higher expenses at the Grant County Jail in 2021, according to Sheriff Reggie Nevels.
At the first of four scheduled 2021 budget hearings Wednesday night, Nevels told Grant County Council non-salary budget items were planned to be exactly the same as 2020 for his department, but he was informed Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Corrections (DOC) that the DOC will not be accepting any sentenced inmates from county jails into its intake facility for the time being due to COVID-19.
According to Nevels, there are currently 18 male and three female inmates at the Grant County Jail that have been sentenced and are awaiting transport to DOC facilities to complete their sentence, but for the time being the county will have to continue to pay to keep them at the jail. Nevels said DOC does reimburse counties $37.50 per day per inmate held at county jails that should be at DOC facilities, but it does not completely cover the expenses the county could incur.
“DOC does reimburse the counties, but it’s still being a burden on the taxpayers here plus the burden of being overcrowded,” Nevels said.
To accommodate the expected increase, Nevels requested and council approved an increase in the jail medical and hospital line item from $400,000 to $430,000 and an increase in the jail meals line item from $500,000 to $550,000. He said he hopes the DOC will change course and that he will not have to use the additional funds so he could return it to the general fund, but if things continue as they are now it will probably be necessary.
Nevels said while salaries will be negotiated between council and the sheriff’s department union, the department is requesting 5 percent salary raises across the board for department employees.
In other business, Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson requested a new $10,000 line item in his budget for communications, stating his department’s radios are more than 10 years old and most have battery issues that make them unable to be taken off a charger and into the field for emergencies. He also requested a new $5,000 line item for equipment within capital outlays to purchase sign boards and other equipment to be used to alert motorists of emergencies ahead and/or to be used at COVID-19 testing sites.
Council President Shane Middlesworth said he would prefer if Jackson tried to seek reimbursement through CARES Act money to purchase the radios and sign boards before including it in the 2021 budget.
“If it’s in your budget it’s hard to get reimbursed because of COVID because you know it’s already established in a fund, so that’s something to keep in mind,” he said.
Jackson said the signs would definitely be an allowable expense to be reimbursed with CARES Act funds, but communications items like radios are “a bit of a stretch” and are not always approved as allowable CARES Act expenses.
Council voted to approve the EMA budget without the additional $15,000 from the new line items and also kept the garage and motors account at $12,500 rather than the requested $15,000. Jackson said he would seek CARES Act reimbursement first and report back to council, and Auditor Jim McWhirt said he could always come back for an additional appropriation at a later date if the CARES Act request was denied.
Before beginning review with department heads and elected officials, McWhirt said the county would have a Dec. 31, 2021 projected operating balance of approximately $1.057 million in the county’s General, Health, Reassessment and Cumulative Bridge funds if all budgets were adopted as presented. He advised the county should strive for a bit of a higher operating balance in order to have a cushion and so funds are available for the 2022 budget as well.
At the budget hearings, department heads present their budgets and answer any questions from council, and council typically takes action to approve all budgets except for those dealing with the salary and benefits of personnel. In addition to the sheriff's department and EMA, council reviewed and approved the non-salary portion of the county clerk, health department, coroner, recorder and prosecutor departments’ budgets.
Budget hearings continued Thursday night and are scheduled to conclude next Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26 and 27.
