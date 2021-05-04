David Shaw and his late wife, Dolores, have been long-lived "doers" in the Marion community, having devoted decades volunteering for Meals on Wheels, cleaning up areas within the city together and helping maintain their church grounds.
Dave Shaw, originally from Missouri, moved to Michigan where he met his wife Dolores. They moved to Marion for Dave to pursue a job through General Motors in 1965. Dolores then worked many years for Marion Community Schools serving food in the cafeteria. After both retired from careers, they became regular volunteers.
