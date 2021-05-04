David Shaw and his late wife, Dolores, have been long-lived ​"doers" in the Mar­i­on com­mu­ni­ty, hav­ing devot­ed decades vol­un­teer­ing for Meals on Wheels, clean­ing up areas with­in the city togeth­er and help­ing main­tain their church grounds.

Dave Shaw, orig­i­nal­ly from Mis­souri, moved to Michi­gan where he met his wife Dolores. They moved to Mar­i­on for Dave to pur­sue a job through Gen­er­al Motors in 1965. Dolores then worked many years for Mar­i­on Com­mu­ni­ty Schools serv­ing food in the cafe­te­ria. After both retired from careers, they became reg­u­lar volunteers.

