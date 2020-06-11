Chad Seybold has dismissed his separate lawsuit that was seeking $3 million in damages from Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh, the City of Marion and others.
The suit originally listed Alumbaugh, the City of Marion, former Chronicle-Tribune editor David Penticuff and Grant County Economic Growth Council Executive Director Tim Eckerle as individuals; Ice Miller, LLP legal counsel, Thomas Hunt (both as an individual and in his capacity as legal counsel for the city) and First Farmers Bank and Trust as defendants.
