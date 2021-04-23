Thursday marked the 51st annual Earth Day celebration. To commemorate this celebration, Marion's Sender Café aimed to capitalize on this holiday by providing customers an opportunity to make a positive environmental impact.
“With Earth Day coming up, what we’ve said is that, if someone comes in and takes a selfie in front of the mugs [mural] and tags both Sender Café and the artist, Gina Elizabeth Franco, that we would plant a tree for them this spring. It’s a way to get people involved, and we’ll plant up to 200 trees,” said Bill Reece, the owner and manager of Sender Café.
