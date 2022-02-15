U.S. Senator Mike Braun hosted a conversation with Grant County citizens and discussed his experiences and opinions with environmental concerns.
Braun’s main topic of discussion revolved around Republican conservationists who recognize environmental concerns and propose solutions.
“We’re conservationists. It’s almost spelled the same as being a conservative. There’s a big difference, and I think we’ve gotta weigh in on (discussion about the environment),” said Braun. “If we’re not in on the discussion, that’s how you get walloped by the reasons that be.”
Braun stressed that most of the Republican members that he has engaged with have expressed interest in learning about solutions to environmental issues facing the U.S. even if they are uncertain about the effects of the solutions.
“I was asked to keynote the Young Republicans National Convention in Indianapolis three or four months ago,” said Braun. “It was for one reason – climate and the environment. They’re not interested in the Green New Deal. They just want to be in the conversation.”
Braun continued to express that some of the solutions that have been presented concerning greenhouse gasses and green energy are valuable, but many of the members in the caucus and other political organizations are concerned with economic repercussions.
“You don’t want to shoot yourself in the foot and hurt yourself economically along the way,” said Braun. “That’s why you have to be in the discussion.”
Braun stated that one of the perks of becoming a senator is meeting new businessmen. According to Braun, the CEO of Exxon, Darren Woods, has visited his office twice to discuss issues facing the environment. Braun further mentioned his involvement with projects that include Republican conservationists.
“I started a climate caucus. They got six other Republicans to join. They got guys like Tommy Tuperville from Alabama – he might be more conservative than I am – that’s interested in it,” said Braun. “It’s come so far in the two years.”
Braun claimed that he has been approached by numerous stakeholders in electronic generation, transportation, industrial emitters – namely steel and concrete – and agriculture that expressed interest in finding a solution for climate and environmental concerns.
Braun offered different ideas that have been proposed to him as solutions. Nuclear energy was one of his talking points. Braun stated that nuclear energy has become safer in recent years with technological developments. However, he does not regard nuclear plants as a plausible solution solely due to the strict regulations set by the government.
Furthermore, Braun explored green energy as a solution, such as energy produced by solar and wind farms. However, Braun stated that he has examined numerous solar and wind farms that produce more electricity than the infrastructure can handle, which complicates investments.
“Recently, I visited a wind farm northwest of here, and they couldn’t put up their last turbine because they didn’t have grid capacity there to handle it,” said Braun.
Braun also recently authored a bill for the Growing Climate Solutions Act that is intended to aid farmers and offset market credits. However, the bill is currently being held in the House of Representatives.
“That’s not a significant piece of legislation, but it’d be more than renaming a post office,” said Braun.
Braun continuously alluded to the idea that conservationists are open to changes that have already been presented, but they need to become more involved in the discussions to make a difference.
