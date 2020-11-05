The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, recently announced the second round of awards totaling approximately $3 million to 31 Indiana businesses in Manufacturing Readiness Grants, which Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced in May. The grants are part of the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement (EASE) program designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will position Hoosier operations, and the sector overall, for future growth and prosperity.
“It's truly incredible to see manufacturers across the state of Indiana rise to the unprecedented challenges of this year," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "The response we continue to see from the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program is remarkable, and I'm encouraged by the progress we've seen in getting these businesses back on track."
