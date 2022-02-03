Scott Hunt has announced his candidacy for prosecuting attorney with the goal of bringing change to the Grant County Prosecutor's Office.
On Wednesday, Hunt filed the paperwork necessary to be placed on the May 3 primary ballot.
“To be a prosecutor is not a job, it's a calling,” Hunt said. “I feel like I am being called to this office because of the situations we are finding ourselves in.”
Hunt has worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney since 2016, mainly working on domestic battery and child abuse cases in Superior Court 2, which he described as the hardest and most rewarding cases to deal with.
Hunt worked on the trial of Amanda Carmack, who was ultimately found guilty of killing her 10-year-old daughter, Skylea in September of 2019. Carmack was sentenced to life without parole.
“(It) was very emotionally taxing but very rewarding to get that verdict,” Hunt said.
Though he is not from Grant County, Hunt said Marion became home to him when he attended Indiana Wesleyan University and married a Marion native.
“I fell in love with the community,” Hunt said. “It was a no-brainer that this is where we wanted to be and this is where we wanted to raise our kids.”
During college and after graduating, Hunt worked at a factory, United Technologies in Huntington, where he was promoted, but said he did not feel fulfilled.
“It just wasn't satisfying,” Hunt said.
In 2005, with one child and twins on the way, Hunt went to law school with support from his wife.
While in law school, Hunt worked as a certified legal intern at the prosecutor's office from 2008-2009. Because the prosecutor's office did not have any job openings when he graduated, Hunt began working at Spitzer Herriman Stephenson Holderead Conner & Persinger LLP as an associate attorney, where he worked for seven years before joining the prosecutor's office.
Since working at the prosecutor’s office, Hunt said he realized the important role the prosecutors play in the community. Without the prosecutors, Hunt said he believes many citizens are unable to get the help they need, despite the available resources.
Hunt said the county has spectacular judges, police departments, sheriff’s department, probation department, and various nonprofits that aim to help the community, specifically those with addiction.
“All these places that are able and willing and excel at helping people. The linchpin to all of these things is the prosecutor's office,” Hunt said. “The judge can't do their job unless a prosecutor files charges. The police can go out and do all the work, but if the prosecutor's office is not diligent, those things will slip through the crack or they're not done properly. You can't go to probation until you're convicted. Until a prosecutor does their job, many people – and I'm thinking drug addicts in particular – don't have the strength or the wherewithal to get that treatment.”
Hunt says he is confident he can bring better leadership to the office.
“I am running because I want to make sure the prosecutor's office is an office of integrity, an office of leadership and an office that's committed to the community to do the hard things, to work the hard cases, to make the hard decisions,” Hunt said.
Hunt talked specifically about the “elephant in the room,” the opioid issues, in the community.
Though Hunt said he cannot fix the problem of opioids, he believes more involvement and earnestly looking at each case is necessary.
“The prosecutor’s office does not solve problems. The prosecutor’s office deals with problems,” Hunt said. “We are a reactive agency. I commit to this community that I will be involved once things happen.”
