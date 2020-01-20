Scoops
Candidates file for primary
The following candidates have filed in their respective races for the May primary, according to an unofficial report from Election Deputy Nancy Bryant:
Governor: Brian Roth (R)
County Council At-Large: Jonathan M. “JP” Perez (R)
Republican Precinct Committeeman Center 15: Belinda Hussong
Staff Report
