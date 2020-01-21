Commissioners approve dispatch expenses
Grant County Commissioners approved a number of expenses for the ongoing central dispatch renovation project Monday.
The county is in the process of renovating the old Salin Bank building at 302 S. Washington St. in Marion, which is owned by the commissioners, to house the new dispatch center.
The board OK’d a $19,980 change order for Hamilton Hunter Builders of Fort Wayne for additional demolition work above a plaster ceiling. Commissioners also awarded a Phase 3 general flooring bid to Hamilton Hunter for $28,841.
Todd Durnil of Pyramid Architecture told the board the original bid for general flooring was $46,824, but they were able to trim costs through value engineering with the contractors.
Benchmark Mechanical, Inc. of Kokomo was awarded a Phase 3 bid for a plumbing package. Its initial bid was $86,500, Durnil said they were able to value engineer the price down to $71,500.
Commissioners also approved an alternate bid for additional work to Hamilton Hunter for $18,095 to completely replace the building’s sprinkler system. Durnil said while this was not the lowest bid received for the alternate, Hamilton Hunter provided the lowest overall bid when combining the base bid for sprinklers with the alternate.
– Tim Tedeschi
Candidates file for primary
The following candidates have filed in their respective races for the May primary, according to an unofficial report from Election Deputy Nancy Bryant:
n Governor: Woodrow “Woody” A. Myers (D)
n U.S. House District 5: Mark Small (R)
n Democratic State Convention Delegate At-Large: Evan Gilmore
– Staff Report
