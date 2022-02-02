Rain...changing to snow for the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
MCS has declared 2/2 - 2/3 e-learning days due to expected weather.
There will be no onsite classesStudents will be provided e-learning via their school-provided devices or on paper (depending on grade level and needs). Teachers and staff will participate as a team and will connect and communicate with our students and families. Specific expectations and assignments will be made for at-home learning. All students are expected to participate in e-learning. Please contact your teacher(s) with any questions.
