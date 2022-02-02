MCS has declared 2/2 - 2/3 e-learning days due to expected weather.

There will be no onsite classesStudents will be provided e-learning via their school-provided devices or on paper (depending on grade level and needs). Teachers and staff will participate as a team and will connect and communicate with our students and families. Specific expectations and assignments will be made for at-home learning. All students are expected to participate in e-learning. Please contact your teacher(s) with any questions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.