County officials are considering helping to fund a school safety system that would connect schools to law enforcement and speed up response times through a mobile app.
Brian Sharp, Marion Community Schools safety director and chairman of the Grant County School Safety Commission, told Grant County Commissioners Monday that the state is moving toward certain safety mandates for local corporations, including implementing an alert app.
While there are several similar school safety apps, Sharp said he is looking into implementing an app called SchoolGuard 911 for all county public and private schools.
The app allows teachers to alert local law enforcement of armed intruders or other issues needing police assistance with the touch of a button on their phones. The app would also allow teachers to signal to administrators when they need assistance not requiring police intervention, Sharp said.
Mississinewa Community Schools is already using the app, Sharp said, and SchoolGuard 911 stands out because of its integration with a system called Hero 911.
“So any officer that has the Hero 911 program within that 25-35 mile radius is going to be alerted automatically, and (schools using the system) claim that it’s quicker than 911 central alert itself,” Sharp said. “It goes to officers that have the Hero 911 app so that officers can start responding to schools immediately.”
Since the state E911 board has designated school safety apps as an approved use of E911 funds, Sharp asked commissioners to consider using the local E911 funds to either get the program started or fund it completely at all county schools.
Sharp said the initial costs to get the system set up in every private and public school building in the county would be approximately $21,000, with discounted pricing if the system is adopted countywide. He said a monthly user fee would be reduced if schools signed three-year contracts with SchoolGuard 911, with an overall cost of about $1,700 per month countywide with a three-year contract to keep the program going.
Commissioner Mike Burton asked when the system would be implemented, and Sharp said it would be up to each individual school district once funding was secured.
“Madison-Grant, since we started talking about it, they’ve actually started talking to this company as well, and I know Oak Hill is negotiating with some companies, but we would like to try to set up a countywide system that would connect all schools,” Sharp said.
Burton asked Commissioner Mark Bardsley if the county’s E911 fund had the monies available to fund the project, and Bardsley said they will need to look into it since some of the central dispatch project is being funded by E911 funds.
“One of the chief desires today was to get Mr. Sharp in front of us so that we could get this dialogue going, do our research,” he said. “So we need to know where we are there and we can quickly determine that and move forward hopefully. We’ll look with the budgeting committee all that’s going on and see what we have available.”
Bardsley said commissioners would plan to put Sharp on a future meeting's agenda once they gather more information.
