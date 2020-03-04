Four Grant County schools in three districts help distribute free, fresh food to their communities via a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.
The Big Idea Initiative from Muncie-based Second Harvest has a goal to help raise parent engagement by strengthening the relationships between the school and the families, explained Sunni Matters, director of long-term initiatives.
“The Big Idea is our youth initiative is focused on families,” Matters said. “It is really to change and impact their engagement with the school.”
After four years of expansions, the initiative covers 35 schools in eight counties, including Allen Elementary School in Marion, Park Elementary School in Fairmount, Eastbrook South Elementary School in Upland and Eastbrook North Elementary School in Van Buren.
Eastbrook South Principal Miriam Dalton said each event is open to all families of any income. Families of both students and teachers are welcome to get food and build a relationship with their school.
“It is bigger than the food; that is just how the door opens,” Dalton said. “The goal is to just make families feel welcome in schools and connect with schools.”
The food is distributed based on age and household size; families are given a certain amount of fresh vegetables and fruit, breads, meats, dry and canned goods based on those criteria.
The goal is to couple events with another outreach as much as possible, Matters said. For example, the first Eastbrook South event was held on the same night as the Santa Shop, and on other nights the Upland Public Library has come to educate families about library cards. At a recent event, Eastbrook South’s Parent-Teacher Organization came to educate families about the Box Tops for Education app.
Eastbrook South mom Roxie Valentine said the events have been a lifesaver for her and her daughter.
“I’m a single mom, I don’t have a job and I’m struggling to pay rent,” Valentine said. “This helps a lot.”
Valentine’s daughter, Jordaina Hall, 7, said she was also glad for the food, particularly the cookies.
The atmosphere of the food bank is encouraging, Valentine said.
“Everyone here is awesome,” she said. “I don’t feel like they are judging me. I feel welcomed and that means a lot.”
The Big Idea started by targeting schools with high free and reduced lunch rates, but Matters said the net has been widened to any school district with a desire for higher engagement. Second Harvest President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Kean said the events are designed to foster engagement because data shows this is tied to student success.
“If we can have relationship building between the school and the child it has been shown to us that child will do better in the school,” Kean said.
This spring, Second Harvest is working with Ball State University students to collect data and gauge the impact the initiative is having on schools.
Matters and Kean said Second Harvest will also expand the program this fall. Another expansion within Grant County to several interested schools is also in the works.
“We are excited about engaging with these schools and more schools moving forward,” Kean said.
The main obstacle to expanding is ensuring that local backers can fund the food and that volunteers will be available to hand it out, Matters explained. Businesses or individuals who are interested in donating and/or volunteering may email Matters at smatters@curehunger.org or call 765-287-8698 ext. 116.
Food bank dates are released in parent newsletters from schools and are available on district websites and social media. The next regular stop is at Eastbrook South from 4-6 p.m. on March 18.
A tailgate food distribution is scheduled for this Friday, March 6, from 9-11 a.m. at the Five Points Mall, 1129 N. Baldwin Ave. in Marion. No IDs or proof of address is required, and all information gathered is for Second Harvest’s private internal use.
The distribution is while supplies last, with a limit of three families per vehicle. Those interested in volunteering this Friday can email karrowood@curehunger.org or call 765-287-8698 ext. 105 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.