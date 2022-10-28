The Chronicle-Tribune recently reached out to school board candidates who are running in contested races throughout Grant County, asking them to make their case to voters.
Candidates were all emailed the same five questions:
1. Why are you running, or running again, for school board? What skills or experience do you possess that make you the best candidate?
2. What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
3. What are the strengths of the school corporation where you are running? In what areas could they improve?
4. As a board member, what would you do to help bolster those strengths and improve those weaker areas?
5. What is one thing that wasn’t asked here that you would like voters to know about you or your vision for the corporation where you are running?
The answers from those candidates who responded from Mississinewa and Oak Hill ran in Friday's paper. Answers from candidates from Marion Community Schools appear below. Candidates for Madison Grant District 2 did not respond to attempts to reach them.
Marion Community Schools District 4 (At-large - 1 seat)
Charles Griffin (incumbent)
1. I previously served on the board for four years and was recently reappointed in September. I am seeking re-election because I feel I bring a down to earth perspective to the board. I attended Marion Community Schools and Graduated in 1988. My two daughters also attended and Graduated from Marion High School both with Several College Credits obtained at Graduation.
2. To oversee, the financial, and Educational policies and programs for the school system.
3. MCS offers a broad range of opportunities from Pre-K thru 12th grade, including various clubs, athletics, music, art, and dual credit classes that are not available in other school districts.
4. Try to make sure the funding for the programs remain intact.
5. I would be Honored and Humbled to be able to serve as the District 4 at large representative for MCS.
Yvonne Washington
Marion Community Schools District 1 (3 seats)
Alan Beck (incumbent)
1. I have enjoyed my last term serving Marion Community Schools and feel like there is so much work to be done. The last four years, and as the current School Board President, I have been able to get an even better understanding at both the good things we need to continue and the areas the system struggles that we need to continue to work for improvement. Being a local business owner as well as a lifelong Marion Giant gives me a great understanding of MCS as well as the people I represent.
2. The board basically is here to set policy and make sure that the system is on the right track financially, educationally and all across the system. I believe the MCS Board and it's great relationships with the teachers, administrators and superintendents, has allowed us even more opportunity to put in opinions and help guide the direction of MCS.
3. MCS has one of the top programs for the upper end academic students. The amount of AP, duel credit classes and variety of classes is unmatched in the state of Indiana. Opportunities for students be be involved in many areas of interest from classes to extra curricular is also an enormous strength for MCS. We continue to work on ways to help the achievement gap of those on the lower end of the academic spectrum. We are continuing to work on creative ways to help kids that are struggling find paths to success and must continue to fight hard to help those that are continually struggling the most.
4. I spend an enormous amount of time within the walls of MCS, I have a lifetime in Marion of creating relationships with everyone from our students, our teachers and administrators, even our support staff and our parents. This ability to see the issues at hand from all sides and understand the people I serve gives me a great perspective to make good decisions when they come to board. Some of my goals this next term would to focus even more on finding ways to lift up those that may have unfortunately fallen through the cracks in the past. Education in general needs to be more creative and focus not just on math and science but also real life applications and some more direct career oriented learning. There are many kids within the education that are smart kids, they just have a hard time learning in normal school settings and unfortunately the current system does nothing but discourage them throughout the process. Let's find ways to find struggling students strength and passions and help them succeed instead of just forcing them to fit into this current system.
5. I bleed purple and gold! My whole life, I have worked to not just better myself and my family but the people around me as well. From coaching the past 19 years, to serving on many board of directors throughout the community, I love this town and the kids and people within. I would love the opportunity to serve another term on the Marion School Board and continue the work ahead of us in finding the best ways to progress through the challenges we face together.
Bria Noelle Coil
1. I am running for Marion Community school board because I believe citizens have a responsibility to serve and invest in their community and, as a mother, I can serve now to contribute to my child’s future success as a Giant and the current success of the school corporation.
I grew up in a public school system. Although my career is in healthcare, I believe it translates well to the role of an effective school board member. I work with a diverse group of patients and staff. In my role as case manager, I am responsible for navigating barriers, prioritizing needs and coordinating resources to create the best possible discharge plan with my patients. However, instead of strategizing over school budgets, I’m navigating the fine print of health insurance. In both jobs, someone is required who can look past the face value of an issue and see the underlying threads- be it mental health, lack of a support system, family dynamics, food insecurity, physical health, poverty, etc.
2. To provide objective oversight of Marion Community Schools, and make decisions that have the success of the students and well-being of the staff as the main focus.
3. Strengths of Marion Community Schools include the diversity of the students, and the amount of options students have available for learning- especially for career and technical courses. The arts are a credit to the district as well.
Improvement is needed in relation to job turnover and consistency. The education system as a whole is experiencing high and unsustainable levels of job turnover and Marion Community Schools is no exception.
4. I would help to bolster strengths and improve weaknesses by providing the resources and support the board has available to empower staff to do their jobs effectively, and position people in roles where they can be successful over a number of years.
Dana Gault (incumbent)
1. I am running for school board for a 2nd term because I care about the welfare and education of our students. I have been involved in the child welfare area for many years and I know that students want to learn and teachers want to teach. It is important that there are some supportive people behind them that are willing to listen to what their needs are and work towards meeting those needs.
2. The board's role is to come together with a common goal of how we keep education in everyone's best interest. The role also consists of hearing the voice of the students, staff, community, and the Superintendent.
3. The three strengths are that we have dedicated staff that has been with Marion schools for many years. We have students and families who in believe Marion schools and we support the community. The 3rd strength is that the community supports Marion schools.
Marion schools can improve on better communication with students, families, and the community.
4. I would continue to push for better reading and math programs for the students and better communication for the students, parents, and the schools so that families can participate in any school function or activity.
5. I want to do the best job I can do as a board member of Marion Community Schools. I am approachable and I am willing to listen to anyone who is wanting or needing to talk about Marion Community Schools. I am a partner with staff and students and they are my main priority. I want Marion School's vision and mission to be clear and action-focused. Students are our number one goal. Let's educate.
