The scheduled budget hearings for the City of Marion’s 2024 annual budget were canceled following a series of emails between council president Robin Fouce and mayor Jess Alumbaugh.
When the Chronicle-Tribune arrived at city hall for the first scheduled budget hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday night, the door had a sign that said, “budget meetings cancelled tonight.” At the same time, two members of the city council arrived at city hall as well, unaware that the meeting was canceled.
City clerk Kathy Kiley told the Chronicle-Tribune on Wednesday that she was in court all afternoon and that she received a text from Debbie Goodman, first deputy clerk, telling her that Fouce had sent an email requesting a notice of cancellation to go out. Kiley said the internet was down at city hall all day Monday, which was why she did not receive the email herself.
“As soon as court was over, I went outside and I called Robin right from the courtroom,” Kiley said. “And I said, ‘Hey, I can’t get your email…. I can't send emails out. I can't send notices out because I don't have access to the internet, this is what's going on.’ And I said the most I can do is put a note on the back door.”
“Part of the problem in this debacle was no one advised the president of the council that the internet was down at city hall,” Fouce, the president of the council, said. “If the president of the council would have known that, they could have had alternative means of communication. No one advised me of that until later in the day when Kathy actually called me and I was on the highway. …If I would have known that, I would have called every council member or I would have texted every council member.”
On Tuesday morning, Kiley sent out a notice from Fouce that all of the scheduled budget hearings would be canceled.
“Per the Mayor’s refusal, we will not have the scheduled budget meetings for the 2024 Budget,” the notice said. “I will continue to request his cooperation in this most important fiscal process. I p[l]an to follow up to confirm an alternative schedule.”
Alumbaugh, who was in French Lick at the same conference Fouce was attending, sent out an email of his own, which said it was with “deep regret” that he was “forced to write a response to the misinformation that was sent out by Councilwoman Fouce regarding the requested pre-budget meetings.”
He said he had told Fouce that “this administration and its department heads would be available to meet before the statutory required budget hearings during any week she so chose” and he attached pdfs of their previous email exchanges to his email.
Alumbaugh told the Chronicle-Tribune on Wednesday that his administration, along with the department heads, put together the budget in one business day and said that he did not see any reason it should be stretched out over eight days because it “isn’t rocket science.”
“This is basically a courtesy that mayors can do. A lot of mayors don't even let department heads go in front of the council,” Alumbaugh said. “It’s the mayor's budget, it's not the department heads’. I just work with them, get their input and it's my decision to yes or no on what they want to do with the budget. So it's really my budget. …There's no real need to spend eight days trying to develop the budget with the department heads. They have all the figures, they can do the math.”
Fouce told the Chronicle-Tribune that the council wants to meet with department heads to make sure it fully understands the needs each department has.
“If you don't know what a department needs, how do you say yes or no to a budget for them. Who better to speak for that department than the department heads?” Fouce said. “We wanted to collaborate them and get that interchange of information so we could have an idea on what's a good budget, what’s not a good budget.”
Fouce said that she has been told that department heads have been instructed not to speak to the council and told if they do, “they will be in trouble.”
Alumbaugh said he is not restricting access to the department heads and that if Fouce will pick a week after the conclusion of the conference, he will make sure to have the department heads meet with the council so council members can ask questions about the needs of the departments in the proposed budget.
“Again, it's a courtesy that I didn't have to do to begin with,” Alumbaugh said. “I've been doing it since I took office. And I'm willing to do it with this counsel. But I've got certain conditions that I think are reasonable.”
Both Fouce and Alumbaugh believe they are being disrespected by the other.
“The authority of the council and the authority of the president of the council are being grossly disrespected,” Fouce said. “Look, he gets to choose if he wants to do that. If he doesn't, I can’t make him.”
“Five of them are not going to work with me no matter what they want me out this political and it's obvious everybody's paying attention. And I don't know how to overcome that,” Alumbaugh said. “I want to respect them as elected officials. But I don't feel they've been respectful to me in any way, shape or form. They've tried to take over much of my responsibilities, the five of them. I don't appreciate that.”
Fouce said the conversation is ongoing and she is trying to find a new schedule that all parties can agree to.
