A high-speed chase through city streets in Marion ended with a vehicle crashing into Star Financial Bank Saturday, according to Marion Police Department (MPD) reports.
MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey said Kyle James Olson, 29, was arrested for operating without a license, reckless driving, failure to stop and resisting law enforcement following the pursuit.
Dorsey said officers estimate Olson reached an estimated speed of 75 mph after police sirens and lights were engaged.
The chase began on Aug. 8 around 2:30 a.m. MPD officer Scott Fletcher was conducting a normal patrol on 30th Street when he saw a gold 2004 Ford Crown Victoria turn onto 30th Street from Washington Street. Fletcher alleges that the driver covered his face and looked down to avoid being identified by the officer. Dorsey said Fletcher deemed these actions as suspicious.
Upon pulling behind the vehicle, Fletcher said the vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Meridian and 30th streets.
“The vehicle traveled southbound and it was evident that the vehicle was fleeing,” Dorsey wrote in his release.
At this time, the officer initiated a traffic stop, activating emergency lights and sirens.
Fletcher said the vehicle disregarded another stop sign at 33rd and Meridian streets, turning westbound on 33rd at a high rate of speed. The vehicle also disregarded a red flashing light at 10th and Adams streets before continuing northbound at a high rate of speed.
When the driver attempted to make a right turn near Fourth and Adams streets, the driver lost control and crashed into Star Financial Bank, MPD reports.
The driver fled on foot, police say, before being apprehended by other responding units as he rounded the building.
