The Salvation Army's bellringing season is under way, and the charity is in desperate need of bell ringers to make its fundraising effort successful.
With 10 kettle locations in Grant County, typically only five or six sites are manned during the day. Kettles with no ringer rarely receive a donation, so The Salvation Army is potentially missing out on up to half of the donations it would otherwise receive if a bell ringer was at each location.
