Salamonie Lake hosts an outdoor day camp June 28 through July 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kids ages 7-13 are welcome. Catch the early bird registration discount by June 14.
This camp is held entirely outdoors, except for restroom breaks. The focus will be on water activities and will include: daily hike, sit spots, games, shelter building, small groups to prepare and present short presentations on nature topics. Participants will also meet live wildlife through educational ambassadors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.