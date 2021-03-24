Interested in learning more about Indiana’s flora and fauna? The Indiana Master Naturalist program can provide you with many hands-on opportunities to learn about Hoosier natural resources. It also provides a way for you to share that knowledge, along with your life experiences, through volunteer service. The program is sponsored by the Resource Conservation & Development Councils, Indiana Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Purdue Cooperative Extension Service and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Classes run April 6-24, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, and some Saturday mornings.
