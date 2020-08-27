Salamonie Lake and Mississinewa Lake will host on-site dove hunting draws on their respective managed dove fields Sept. 1 and 2, beginning at 11 a.m. Only hunters drawn at that time will be able to hunt that property on those days.
Draws will be conducted outdoors, with hunters maintaining 6 feet of social distance from each other and wearing masks if keeping that distance is not possible. All hunters must have valid hunting licenses, gamebird habitat stamps and HIP numbers. Hunters will be required to fill out a one-day hunting permit each day of the hunt.
