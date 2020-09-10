Mississinewa and Salamonie lakes have farmland available for rent as part of their habitat management. These limited acres at each property are rented to maintain early successional habitat, and a portion of the crop is left standing to provide supplemental food for wildlife. Multiple units are available on contracts that span the next four years. Some bids are due by Sept. 23.
The tenant must plant crops designated by the property’s wildlife biologist and provide the services listed in the lease in addition to the cash bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.