Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a multistate action to overturn a federal court decision and ensure state attorneys general can effectively fight robocalls.
Thirty-five attorneys general are part of a bipartisan coalition led by Rokita and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. The participating states have filed an amicus brief arguing that — contrary to a federal district court’s ruling — the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s (TCPA) robocall ban was enforceable from 2015-2020.
