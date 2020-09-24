Many state and local areas continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and may otherwise be unable to meet certain crop insurance policy requirements due to concerns of spreading COVID-19. Beginning in March, the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) began issuing Managers Bulletins to provide program flexibilities in response to COVID-19.
Recognizing the industry, farmers and ranchers continue to face challenges, RMA remains committed to providing flexibility that supports the health and safety of all parties, while also ensuring the Federal Crop Insurance Program continues to serve as a vital risk management tool.
For the 2021 and 2022 crop years, approved insurance providers may allow a policyholder to report acreage as certified organic, or as acreage in transition to organic, when the policyholder certifies that they have requested, in writing, a written certification or other written documentation from a certifying agent on or before the ARD. Policyholders must continue to use generally recognized organic practices in accordance with their policy. This relief also applies to Whole Farm Revenue Protection.
For the 2020 crop year, approved insurance providers may allow a producer to report acreage as certified organic, or as acreage in transition to organic, when the producer provides documentation that they have requested, in writing, a written certification or other written documentation from a certifying agent by the ARD. Producers must continue to use generally recognized organic practices in accordance with their policy.
