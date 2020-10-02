Democrat Brittani M. Riggs (Flowers) is running for one of three Grant County Council at-large seats up for grabs this November election.
Riggs is a Marion High School 2008 grad, a lifelong Grant County resident and the mother of four boys. She led and helped organize the peaceful protests and rallies at the Grant County Courthouse earlier this summer following the killing of George Floyd.
Riggs said she decided to run for council because she believes there is not equal representation for all county residents currently.
“I knew I wanted to do something more because I can stand and hold a sign all day long, but unless I actually put myself in a position of power I won’t be able to make any real change,” she said. “I’m not concerned about whether you're a Democrat or a Republican or an Independent, I just want to make sure that every Grant County citizen feels like their voice is being heard, especially on a council that decides all the financials for Grant County.”
While in full support of emergency workers and first responders, Riggs said the current central dispatch project was “ill planned and fiscally irresponsible” and she is against the proposal to increase income taxes to pay for the second phase of the project.
“They want to put the taxpayers to pay for that, and not just the taxpayers but the low income and the struggling middle class working poor,” Riggs said. “They should not have to foot the bill for fiscal irresponsibility at all.”
Riggs said she would work to bring more oversight and to fully research issues before the council makes decisions, as well as increasing transparency so everyday citizens are aware of the work council is doing. She also said if elected she would monitor CARES Act expenditures to make sure those funds are being spent appropriately.
“I feel like a lot of decisions that were made recently were made without any opposition and that bothers me,” she said. “Nobody stepped and said, ‘Hey wait a minute, let’s think about this or can you bring me back some more facts.’”
Riggs said she believes she is more in touch with the people and what is happening in Grant County than some of her opponents in the race. She noted she offered the prayer at the beginning of a June council meeting and was bothered when some council members stated they were unaware that there were protests going on within the county.
“I wanted to do something about that. I am in touch with the people regardless of if they’re Republican or Democrat,” Riggs said. “I want to be your voice. I care about the people here; I have lived here my entire life.”
Other candidates for the at-large council seats are Democrat Aaron Murray and Republicans Chuck Poling, Shane Middlesworth and Mike Roorbach. Middlesworth and Roorbach are current incumbents on council.
For previous Chronicle-Tribune profiles on candidates, visit www.chronicle-tribune.com and search for each candidate’s name.
