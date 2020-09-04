Marion Transportation Department has seen a decrease in bus ridership and expects a decrease in state funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the department will be aided the rest of this year and all of 2021 with reimbursement grant funds through the CARES Act.
Chuck Martindale, contract administrator for the transportation department, told Marion City Council at a department budget hearing this week the department’s budget is presented exactly the same for 2021 as for 2020. He said due to COVID-19 transportation departments across the state have been told to expect about a 15 percent reduction in state funding, but through the CARES Act Marion Transit has been allocated up to $2.045 million in reimbursable funds for regular expenses from July 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021.
