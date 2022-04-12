A group of local community leaders working to combat sexual assault in the county were recognized yesterday for their commitment to supporting victims of sexual assault.
The Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking (ICESAHT) CEO Beth White presented Hands of Hope, a division of Grant Blackford Mental Health, with a certificate yesterday for their compassionate service to and support for survivors of sexual assault.
“We are grateful for the work of the dedicated professionals and volunteers at Hands of Hope who have made it their life’s work to ensure survivors of sexual violence have the tools they need as they progress the entire continuum, from legal remedies to the long journey of healing,” White said. “During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we want to shine a spotlight on these individuals and the invaluable impact they are making on their communities.”
White recognized the efforts of Grant County’s Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), which is comprised of members of local law enforcement, healthcare, education, and advocacy centers, who gather regularly to discuss and coordinate care and response for victims of secual violence. The group is co-chaired by Linda Wilk, director of Hands of Hope, and Grant County prosecutor Rodney Faulk, who was not present at the event.
“The Sexual Assault Response Team in this county is working the way it ought to be working all around the state,” White said. “I want to celebrate that and thank everybody here for the work that they are doing and the leadership they are providing.”
White stressed the importance of the work the group is doing, stating that one in five women in Indiana will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, one in four high school girls and one in four boys will be sexually assaulted before they graduate high school.
“Indiana has a problem,” White said. “This is a catastrophic problem and we have got to address it.”
White referenced the recent signing of House Enrolled Act 1079 by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bipartisan legislation, closes a loophole in Indiana’s rape law, by defining rape as “disregarding the victim’s attempts to physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person’s acts.” All Grant County legislators voted in favor of the bill, White said.
Wilk said the SART was formed in the late 90s, but priorities shifted overtime. Wilk said the efforts took a backseat because the county began seeing fewer cases. However, when Marion Police Department Chief Angela Haley took over, Wilik said Haley began to push to prioritize the efforts again.
“Now we're back on track, fully committed,” Wilk said.
Haley said educating the community about sexual assault is vital becuase she believes the crimes are underreported in both male and female cases.
Though she said they would like for victims to report in a timely manner, Haley said many victims are afraid to report.
Haley encourages those who are afraid to report sexual assault to at least visit a hospital an ask for a sexual assault exam, which can be done anonymously. The evidence collected in the exam is kept for a year.
“If they find the courage to come in and make an actual report, we can get with the healthcare provider that provided that and we can match the kit up with the person that was assaulted and work that case with the preserved evidence,” Haley said.
In light of the rising number of teen victims and teen predators, Haley urged parents to have conversations about consent with children.
As a mother of two young boys, Haley said she understands that the conversations can be difficult, but she believes they are necessary.
“It’s important for kids to know and to be encouraged to be empowered to stand up for themselves,” Haley said. “We teach our kids good touch and bad touch, but are we teaching our children to say ‘no?’ To say ‘I don't want this?’I don't think we necessarily are.”
In addition to the right to say “no,” Haley said it's important for victims to have the right to be believed.
“They need to know that within Grant County, if they come to us, they are going to be believed,” Haley said. “We're going to work that case. We're going to do our best for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.