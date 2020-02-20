Participants bundle up against cold temperatures and walk across the Washington Street bridge during the Grant County Rescue Mission’s eighth annual Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes for Homelessness during a previous year.
On Saturday, the Grant County Rescue Mission (GCRM) will demonstrate its commitment to create empathy and support for those in need in the community.
The annual Walk A Mile event begins at the Grant County YMCA, where participants are invited to walk a mile outside regardless of the weather. By walking in the cold winter weather, participants can empathize with the struggles of homelessness or needing to walk from place to place during this time of year.
