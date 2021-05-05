Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana Fifth District) and Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas 29th District) introduced the bipartisan Elder Abuse Protection Act recently to shield American seniors from criminals and fraudsters.
The bill directs the Attorney General to establish an Elder Justice Initiative within the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice. The initiative will focus on criminal enforcement and public engagement efforts to combat abuse, neglect and financial fraud scams that target the elderly.
