Fort Wayne, IN – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress. Indiana state Rep. Ann Vermilion (district 31), has committed support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge.
USTL President, Philip Blumel, commented on Vermilion's pledge saying, Ann's support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”
