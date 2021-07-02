UPLAND – The Taylor University English Department invites students entering grades four through 12 to attend WORDshop, a creative writing camp, on July 19-23. Organizers say the general camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will provide students with a fun setting in which they can play with words, genres and ideas that help develop their sense of voice and identity as a writer.
Throughout the week, students will engage with different authors, work to better understand their own writing process and participate in guided writing times. An advanced camp will be offered for students entering grades seven to 12. This section will run daily from 1-4 p.m. and provide space for writers looking to dig deeper with work in progress or seeking focused writing time with support.
