Grant County and Howard County Purdue Extension have opened up registration for the 2020 Master Gardener Basic Training Class. This 13-week-long course will begin on Tuesday, March 3 from 1-4 p.m. and continue every Tuesday until May 26.
The first six sessions will be held at the Grant County Fairgrounds, and the rest of the sessions will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
