This week, local COVID-19 spread and deaths remained high in Northern Indiana as Parkview Health reported a near-record peak for hospitalizations for the region.
“When we report cases … there is a clinical definition of that and it requires a confirmed positive test. The patients that we are seeing that are dying in hospitals admitted with COVID-19, the majority of them are dying directly from the effects of the virus on their organ systems in their body. They're dying from cardiovascular, respiratory failure and multi-system failure that is triggered by this severe inflammatory response related to viral infection,” said Parkview Health chief quality and safety officer Jeffrey Boord, MD, MPH, said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Boord said for those who have another co-morbid condition, if they contract a respiratory illness such as COVID-19, that can tip a patient over the edge.
“They may be doing OK with medications to manage their heart failure, but if they develop a severe infection, their heart is just not going to be able to tolerate that to the same degree as someone without that health condition. And it clearly, even though they may have heart failure and that greatly contributes to their death, clearly COVID-19 was the thing that tipped the balance for them,” said Boord.
Boord said there were copious amounts of medical literature that would indicate that many COVID-19 deaths are under-reported.
“People for example who die unexpectedly outside of a hospital who are not tested may not be counted in the total cases,” said Boord.
Boord said they also had high-quality tests that can test simultaneously for both influenza and COVID-19 infections.
“We're able to easily discern based on clinical testing whether someone has influenza or COVID-19 and be able to make the correct diagnosis at the time of admission. So the idea that we're mistaking COVID-19 for flu is just not accurate,” said Boord.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Parkview Health public relations manager Tami Brigle said despite the region’s near-record high hospitalizations for COVID-19, “Parkview Health is maintaining services and access to care for the community.”
“As the largest provider of critical care for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, Parkview has implemented numerous processes to maintain operations for both COVID-19 patients and patients with other care needs. Additionally, the health system has increased available hospital beds and staff to accommodate the increased demand,” said Brigle.
Brigle said capacity is continually monitored and managed by health system leaders, and all Parkview hospitals continue to accept patients and ambulances. As a regional health system, Parkview can flex capacity between hospitals or units. Overall capacity can fluctuate hourly based on admissions, discharges and transfers, as well as available staff to support patient needs.
As of Sunday, Dec. 12, the most recent date for which IDOH dashboard data is available, Parkview was caring for 250 of District 3's 342 confirmed COVID-19 hospital inpatients.
“We are facing a record number of patients in the hospital, not just with COVID-19,” said Boord. “This is putting a serious strain on our hospital system.”
Brigle said to meet the critical care needs of the region, more than 240 patient beds have been added at Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) and Parkview Hospital Randallia since the start of the pandemic. PRMC has also recently increased its ICU capacity by converting its specially designed rooms to care for higher acuity patients. One hundred twenty-five beds were added to expand COVID-19 capacity at both hospitals. Additionally, the PRMC South Tower, an expansion that began before the pandemic, created 96 more beds at the hospital. Parkview Hospital Randallia also added 20 beds through a renovation in June. An additional 24 beds in the PRMC South Tower and 20 beds at Parkview Hospital Randallia will open when construction is complete in early 2022. Crews are also working to add beds at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Once operational, the expansion could accommodate 46 additional patients, if needed.
Boord said that they have brought in over 600 traveling nurses and other clinical care providers to help deal with this latest surge.
“When we think about capacity and not just for COVID-19 but all the patients that we take care of, we really think about this as an integrated system and not just as a single hospital. The resources at any given hospital are important, but the reason that we work so well as a health system is that we are able to move resources around where they are most needed,” said Boord.
Brigle said to help prevent hospitalizations, Parkview has provided more than 14,000 monoclonal antibody infusions, mostly in its emergency departments, since the treatment became available in late 2020. Monoclonal antibodies are given to COVID-19 patients with certain risk factors to help prevent hospitalization or death.
Brigle said even with monoclonal antibody treatments available, vaccines remain the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. Approximately 83 percent of Parkview patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
“Vaccination is our most vital tool as a community to help reduce the burden of illness, particularly severe illness and death related to COVID-19,” said Boord.
One year ago, on Dec. 14, 2020, Parkview administered the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Indiana. Since then, Parkview has administered more than 160,000 doses to the community, through its clinic locations on the PRMC campus and pop-up clinics throughout the area.
To date, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including more than 1 million booster doses. Nearly 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.
Hoosiers who wanting to obtain the vaccine should go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance finding a location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.