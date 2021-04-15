The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is encouraging residents to pledge to prepare to protect their homes and families from the deadly threat of home fires by signing up for free preparedness resources during a push for fire safety this spring.
Local Red Cross volunteers are encouraging people to sign up for free home fire preparedness resources – including escape plans and tips for talking with children – as part of the national “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” campaign to educate people about home fire safety. Preparedness appointments will be handled virtually, in an effort to safely support families amid the pandemic. The Red Cross will also work with fire department partners on the potential to install free smoke alarms when it is safe to do so. Since February of this year, 35 lives have been saved across the Indiana Region from learning fire preparedness through the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.