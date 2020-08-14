Grant County Recorder Kathy Foy is looking for reinforcements as her office takes on a large-scale record digitization project.
Foy told Grant County Council Wednesday she has contracted with vendor Fidlar Technologies to scan and digitize the county’s microfilm and index books from 1967-1993, including all deeds, mortgages and other miscellaneous documents. After about a three- to five-month process of scanning, importing, enhancing and backing up the documents, Foy said the more tedious task will begin of indexing each document so that it will be searchable by name or other keywords.
According to Foy’s estimates, there are approximately 400,000 documents being digitized from the 26-year time period, and the average person can index about 25-30 documents an hour, meaning it will take more than 13,000 hours for all of the documents to be properly indexed. Once indexed, it will be much easier for title examiners, lawyers, banks, genealogists and other members of the public to find and access the documents online, she said.
Foy asked council for permission to hire an additional full-time employee to be trained on all office operations but have their day-to-day focus solely on the indexing of documents. The other office employees would continue to assist in the indexing when they had free time, she said.
The new position would earn the same rate as her current first deputy recorder, $23,178 annually plus full benefits, which amounts to a total expense for the county of approximately $52,000, according to council President Shane Middlesworth.
“We really need another body in there because some days we can’t even get our normal work done with the three of us and that’s with me doing like I’m one of the employees too trying to get everything done, because with the interest rates low, everybody is buying, refinancing, selling, so we have a lot more documents coming in,” Foy said. “And then to try to work on this project, I really would like a full-time employee.”
Councilman Mark Leming said his calculations showed it would take approximately five years for the indexing to be completed with 2.5 employees working on it and said he didn’t think one additional employee would be enough. He asked if it would be more cost effective to outsource the work to an independent contractor rather than incurring the expense of salary and benefits for a full-time employee.
“I guess my thought was why are we doing it in-house,” Leming said. “I’m just saying I think we need to look at the numbers...I’m not saying I’m right, but when you look at hiring a group of people to do it are we better off?”
Foy said she would also be willing to negotiate with council to pay the cost of some of the employee’s benefits through the recorder’s perpetuation fund rather than it coming out of the general fund, or alternatively to make the new employee part time at 20 hours a week.
Middlesworth said he sees the need for the additional employee and for the project to move forward, but he does not envision the county hiring any additional employees with general fund dollars and proposed the employee could potentially be completely funded from the recorder's perpetuation fund.
“From a county perspective, I just don't see us hiring any new employees right now just due to our COVID status,” he said. “And we try to take care of the employees that we currently have, and we’re kind of behind on that, I feel like.”
Several council members including Jonathan Perez, Michael Conner and Mike Scott asked Foy to get quotes from contractors of what it would cost to outsource the indexing. Foy said she will work to have the numbers available for council’s consideration during her scheduled slot of the upcoming budget hearings next week.
“Let’s just see what the outsourcing numbers are,” Perez said. “I mean one way or another we’ve got to do it, so let’s see what the cheaper version is and whatever that is I’m willing to support.”
