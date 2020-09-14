INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is starting to send tax bills that were delayed earlier this year due to tax filing and payment extensions related to COVID-19. Bills for individuals who owe taxes will begin reaching mailboxes this week and continue to be sent through December 2020.
“All DOR correspondence, including bills, should be opened and addressed as soon as it is received,” advised DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “Responding to or reaching out for help quickly is always the best action to avoid additional complexities and costs.”
