Marti and Richard Michell laugh as they talk with their friends while standing in front of a friendship quilt made for Marti by other prominent quiliters, some of which earned the same honor that Marti will receive this Saturday: inductee of the Quilter’s Hall of Fame.
While Marti enjoys patchwork quilts and geometric patterns, her gallery on display in the Forrest Room of Marion Public Library, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., features unique quilts like the applique one pictured here.
Marti and Richard Michell laugh as they talk with their friends while standing in front of a friendship quilt made for Marti by other prominent quiliters, some of which earned the same honor that Marti will receive this Saturday: inductee of the Quilter’s Hall of Fame.
While Marti enjoys patchwork quilts and geometric patterns, her gallery on display in the Forrest Room of Marion Public Library, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., features unique quilts like the applique one pictured here.
The woman who revolutionized the quilting industry and inspired millions across the world to take up the craft is here in Marion, Indiana to share her story.
The seamstress turned entrepreneur took over the world of quilting by storm when she engineered and designed the first quilt that could be sewn entirely by machine. Her quilt kits and innovation made the artform accessible to the masses, paving the way for an explosion of interest in the traditional art throughout the 80s and 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.