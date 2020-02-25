LEFT: This quilt featured in the De.light / FULL exhibit depicts a farm animal version of “Swan Lake.” RIGHT: Quilters Hall of Fame Executive Director Deb Geyer gestures to a quilt showcasing the artist’s delight in diversity.
LEFT: This quilt featured in the De.light / FULL exhibit depicts a farm animal version of “Swan Lake.” RIGHT: Quilters Hall of Fame Executive Director Deb Geyer gestures to a quilt showcasing the artist’s delight in diversity.
The Quilters Hall of Fame, 926 S. Washington St. in Marion, is currently hosting the De.light/FULL exhibit showcasing pieces from a travelling exhibit.
In the De.light/FULL exhibit, art pieces express the “theme of delight and abundance in a creative or innovative way.” The pieces express different spins on delight featuring plants, animals, humans and landscapes that inspire delight in the artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.